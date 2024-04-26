Around Town: Bicyclists, pedestrians to take over car-free streets during first CicloIrvine

The city of Irvine is hosting its first-ever car-free open streets event, CicloIrvine, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Above, walkers, joggers, cyclists and skaters enjoy Los Angeles’ most recent CicLAvia, a similar event, on April 21.

The city of Irvine is hosting its first-ever car-free open streets event, CicloIrvine, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Residents, visitors and businesses are invited to stroll, bike and roll along nearly 2 miles of streets closed to cars along Barranca Parkway and Harvard Avenue.

“We are overjoyed to bring this type of open streets event to our Irvine community for the first time,” stated Mayor Farrah N. Khan in a news release.

Street closures for CicloIrvine will take place from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the day of the event. For more information visit CicloIrvine: An Open Streets Event at cityofirvine.org/cicloirvine.

Speak Up Newport to host panel on Prop. 1

Speak Up Newport will host a panel on the ramifications of Proposition 1 on Newport Beach on May 8. Councilwoman Lauren Kleiman will be the featured speaker.

The meeting will be held at the Newport Beach Civic Community Center and begin at 6 p.m., preceded by a reception at 5:15 p.m. It will be recorded and telecast on Zoom. Those interested in watching the broadcast should register at speakupnewport.com/proposition-one-2024.

American Legion Post 291 Newport Harbor hosts community event

The American Legion Post 291 Newport Harbor will open its doors for “Family, Family, Family!” on Sunday, April 28. The event will showcase the post’s contributions to the community and seeks to promote community engagement.

A membership drive will occur the day of the event, and those interested can purchase a plate of spaghetti and meatballs for $10 or a meatloaf plate for $12. A sandcastle-building competition will be held on the small beach beside the post, and a cornhole tournament will be held inside.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit al291.com.

Hoag OC Marathon Running Festival returns

The Hoag OC Marathon will take place again May 5, beginning at 5:30 a.m. The 26.2-mile run will begin at the VEA Newport Beach on Newport Center Drive. Runners will make their way down to the coast in Corona del Mar before heading up into Upper Newport Bay before finally ending the marathon at the OC Fair & Event Center. For more information or to register, visit ocmarathon.com.

Laguna Beach seeks committee applicants

The city of Laguna Beach is seeking applicants for four of its City Council-appointed committees on Emergency & Disaster Preparedness, Housing & Human Services, Citizens’ Audit Review & Investment Advisory, and Environmental Sustainability. Interviews and appointments will be on June 11 at 3 p.m.

Applications are due by May 16 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/boards-commissions-committees.

Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest underway, ends June 22

The 13th annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest invites professionals and emerging amateur photographers to vie for cash prizes with shots capturing the magic of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas. The contest opened on Earth Day and will run through June 22.

This year’s contest is dedicated to mark a decade of MPA protection to showcase the recovery of sea life and kelp forests in Laguna Beach.

An Artists’ Reception will be hosted by the Laguna College of Art & Design Gallery on Ocean Avenue on Aug. 1. Bluebelt Contest photos will be displayed at the gallery from Aug. 1 through Aug. 18.

There is no charge to enter the contest. For more details and the entry form, visit contest.lagunabluebelt.org for more details.

LCAD MFA Showcase at Laguna Art Museum

The Laguna College of Art + Design, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, will showcase the art of this year’s masters program with an opening reception May 17, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Eight artists will be featured. Visitors can see the exhibition through Aug. 25. For more information or to buy tickets, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/visit.