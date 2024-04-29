Newport Beach neighborhood celebrates butterflies and native habitats

The monument identifying Blue Heron Park, located on Basswood Street in Newport Beach, is surrounded by a variety of native plants that attract butterflies.

Blue Heron Park, located within the Newport Beach Eastbluff neighborhood development, was the site of a first-anniversary party celebration of its butterfly garden last Saturday.

“We were able to get the information out to the community about the importance of restoring natural plants,” said Blue Heron Park committee chairman Nancy Kerr. “We want to bring back to California some of the species that are dwindling.

“As a result of the community support, the Eastbluff neighbors and HOA we are able to continue to fund the expansion of the garden,” she said.

Tony Ede, from left, Louise Upham and Lauren Jue decorate paper butterfly shapes at the craft table during Blue Heron Park butterfly garden anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 27. (Susan Hoffman)

The Eastbluff community partnered with the nonprofit Pollinator Protection Fund to plant native plants in Blue Heron Park in an effort to combat the decline of native butterflies, including monarchs, along with other pollinators. Among the butterfly-attractive plants are lilac verbena, milkweed, buckwheat, salvia and seaside daises.

Eastbluff Park committee member Louise Upham lives across the street from the park with a panoramic view from her kitchen window.

“I’ve lived in my house over 40 years, the same house that has always been someplace special to us,” said Upham. “I could literally see what the kids are doing in the park from my kitchen window.”

Upham explained that the park is well cared for by those who use it, including the children. “I see a group of children taking good care of the park and make sure things aren’t torn apart,” she said. “There’s a sense of ownership that if they took good care of it, it would last forever.”

Lauren Jue, also on the park committee, grew up in the community and moved back when her children were young. “I joined the committee because it was fun,” she said. “All the meetings are outside in the park.” She explained that the neighborhood has a mix of ages and the park committee works hard to serve all of them.

Champagnes Kitchen owner Matt Tobey, right, and manager Brett Howe give away freshly baked cookies at Blue Heron Park during the anniversary of its butterfly garden. (Susan Hoffman)

Champagnes Kitchen in Newport Beach donated about 700 in-house freshly baked cookies, among them chocolate chip, oatmeal, peanut butter and toffee.

“We love Eastbluff Park. Our son, Harvey is 6 years old and is our inspiration for sponsoring the butterfly garden,” said Matt Tobey, owner of Champagnes. “He’s a nature enthusiast and influences our decision-making at the business.”

Also in attendance on Saturday were Irvine Ranch Conservancy and Environmental Nature Center representatives, on hand to describe the facilities they offer for the exploration of native habitats. A table was set up with free, pre-made crafts available for children to decorate and take home.

“I think its really interesting how California native plant landscaping is more recognized and utilized in the area,” Kerr said. “It supports insects and native species diversity and the beauty of California while supporting butterflies and native pollinators.”