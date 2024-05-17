Sherman Library & Gardens soiree spotlights its ‘Grow the Garden’ campaign

Ashley and Blake Brewer pause to look at an artist rendering of the planned new entrance to Sherman Library & Gardens during the “Grow the Gardens” gathering at the Sherman Gardens on Thursday evening in Corona del Mar.

Like the plants and flowers that it houses, Sherman Library & Gardens announced its intention to grow with its “Grow the Garden” campaign — a $13-million endeavor to renovate and expand some of its facilities and establish its “front door” on Pacific Coast Highway.

In front of donors and supporters of the botanical garden Thursday night, Executive Director Scott LaFleur said the gardens are undergoing a “renaissance.”

The gardens were founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, who named them after his mentor, Moses Sherman. Haskell initially wanted an office close to his home and purchased a property that is now part of the gardens’ library and the adjoining property. That was expanded to the entire block by 1967, and the facilities were established between 1966 and 1974, according to Sherman Library & Gardens officials.

Guests visit with one another during the the “Grow the Gardens” campaign party at Sherman Library & Gardens. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“As the premier nonprofit cultural center of Newport [Beach], we strive every day to fulfill our mission to inspire and educate the community to have an appreciation of history, horticulture and the arts,” LeFleur said. “The education program continues to drive the Sherman Library & Gardens mission, providing people of all ages and backgrounds with an opportunity to engage and connect with nature and with each other and with the beauty of history.”

LaFleur said school field trips to the gardens are now up to 43 annually while drop-in tours have seen roughly 3,000 participants. About 10,000-plus visitors engaged with other programming at the venue.

LaFleur explained funds raised during the campaign will go toward establishing a space dedicated to Sherman’s educational programs in the central patio room. They will also facilitate new programs that will focus on the Pacific Southwest and finance the renovation of the tropical conservatory.

The proposed improvements will also include the relocation of the gardens’ restaurant to Pacific Coast Highway, the addition of a rooftop deck and the reinstatement of tea garden dining.

Executive Director Scott LaFleur introduces new plans for Sherman Gardens’ botanical gardens during the “Grow the Gardens” campaign kick-off party at Sherman Gardens on Thursday evening in Newport Beach. About $8.3 million has been raised. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

But, most importantly, LaFleur said the “front door” to the gardens is needed to let both residents and visitors know where they are.

“How many of you have driven by countless times and never realized what was behind the wall? I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had someone tell me, ‘I’ve driven by or lived in town for 10, 20, 30 years and I didn’t know where to come in,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to change that.”

The gardens expect groundbreaking to occur in the summer of next year. LaFleur confirmed about $8.3 million of the $13 million goal has been raised.

“As [LaFleur] alluded to, [in] just 2½ years, our education department has [gotten] 20,000 people to participate in over 600 different educational opportunities. We call that a good start,” said Gary Pickett, the president of the Sherman Foundation. “We have big ambitions, but these big ambitions are going to need the help of the community.”