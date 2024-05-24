Around Town: State parks offering free admission to veterans, military on Memorial Day

Fees will be waived for all veterans, active and reserve military on Memorial Day at 143 parks statewide. In Orange County that includes Crystal Cove State Park, shown above, along with Bolsa Chica, Doheny, Huntington, San Clemente and San Onofre state beaches.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is waiving fees for all veterans, active and reserve military on Memorial Day at 143 parks statewide. In Orange County, that includes Crystal Cove State Park, Bolsa Chica, Doheny, Huntington, San Clemente and San Onofre state beaches.

To take advantage of the offer, eligible park visitors must provide a military ID and must not have been discharged for dishonorable or bad conduct. For more information, visit parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2024.

Sahara Sandbar & Pizza offering free pizza to veterans this weekend

The beach concessions at Bolsa Chica and Huntington State Beaches are gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend with some activities and special deals.

Sahara Sandbar & Pizza, located near the iconic main lifeguard hub of Huntington State Beach, is offering complimentary small pizzas to all active military and military veterans throughout the weekend.

The Huntington Beach House has a refreshed design and new amenities and will have Sound Burned DJ bringing the vibes to start the weekend.

Music festival lovers can head to SeaLegs at the Beach, featuring Redneck Rodeo on Saturday. The country hits and line dancing start when the sun goes down.

Freedom Committee of O.C. hosts Memorial Day ceremony in Costa Mesa

Veterans with the nonprofit Freedom Committee of Orange County will return to Costa Mesa’s Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary on Memorial Day morning for a 70th annual wreath-laying ceremony remembering U.S. servicemen and women who lost their lives serving their country.

The program takes place at 11 a.m. and features a “Missing Man formation” military flyover, a World War II transport flyover, remarks and a performance by a military band. FCOC veterans have participated in the ceremony since 1995 and have been co-sponsors since 2017.

Admission is free. For more information, call (714) 540-5554 or visit fc-oc.org . Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive is located at 1625 Gisler Ave., Costa Mesa.

Newport Beach police to hold mobile cafe

The Newport Beach Police Department announced Tuesday that it will host another mobile cafe on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Java Bakery Café on 1064 Bayside Drive. The department organizes mobile cafes to increase interaction and build relationships between it and the community.

Youth mental-health wellness fair set for Saturday, June 1

St. James Episcopal Church on June 1 will host “Map to Happy,” a mental-health wellness fair geared for middle school and high school students and their parents. Hours are from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event will focus on mental health, sleep, exercise, socializing and nutrition. Organizers also report the fair will include meditation and yoga demonstrations, therapy dogs, a photo booth, refreshments, free giveaways and prizes.

The church is located at 3209 Via Lido in Newport Beach. For more details visit stjamesnewport.org.

Speak Up Newport to hold panel on vote safety

The safety of voter ballots will be the topic when Speak Up Newport hosts a panel on June 10.

The event will be held at the Newport Beach Civic Center and will feature Bob Page, the Orange County Registrar of Voters. The reception will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Registration is required to view the panel online but not for those attending in person. For more details, visit speakupnewport.com/vote-safe-2024. The Civic Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Coffee with Newport Beach mayor

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill is partnering with Starbucks to honor veterans and discuss issues in the city on Friday, May 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Starbucks at 377 Pacific Coast Highway.

Attendees will be provided a complimentary cup of coffee.

Lido House to host pop-up with LoveShackFancy

Lido House will host a pop-up with LoveShackFancy on Sunday, June 2, from 12 to 2 p.m. Guests will be able to shop around while also enjoying a garden luncheon from the Mayor’s Table Pacific Pub and Kitchen.

Tickets are $50 and include two drinks and a culinary spread from the restaurant. To attend, visit eventbrite.com/e/loveshackfancy-pop-up-at-lido-house-tickets-895616110897.