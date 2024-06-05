Huntington Beach homicide victim ID’d as 35-year-old nurse, suspect still at large

Huntington Beach police are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Friday on the 1100 block of England Street.

Huntington Beach police have yet to make an arrest in what’s being investigated as a homicide, after the body of a 35-year-old woman was found Friday inside a house on the 1100 block of England Street.

Officers responded to the residence after receiving a call at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a possibly suspicious death and discovered the victim’s body at the scene, Huntington Beach public affairs manager Jennifer Carey said Tuesday.

Orange County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Matthew Parrish confirmed the decedent had been identified by the county coroner’s office as Nicole Karin Marquisee, 35, of Huntington Beach.

Advertisement

The case is being handled by detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit who, as of Tuesday, reported the suspect was still at large. However, residents were informed in a news release Saturday that the crime was an isolated incident and did not pose a threat to public safety.

Marquisee — known as Coco by her family and friends — reportedly worked in the healthcare industry and had become a traveler nurse when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, according to a crowdfunding page started by a family member to raise money for her memorial services.

“She always made time for the ones she cared about,” read a statement on the page. “She was a loving daughter, sister, auntie, friend, cousin and so much more. Everyone who knew her LOVED her.”

It is unclear whether Marquisee had been living at the England Street home or elsewhere in Huntington Beach at the time of her death. Carey said Tuesday further details were not being released to the public due to the ongoing investigation.

“Detectives have been working around the clock on this one, but I can confirm an arrest has not yet been made,” she said. “Given the type of circumstances involved in this, we’re being really careful to make sure we don’t do anything to impact that investigation.”

Anyone who might have information on the incident is asked to contact Huntington Beach Police Det. Richard Chen at (714) 536-5653.