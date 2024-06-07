Around Town: Street closures announced for Trump’s Newport Beach visit Saturday

Former president Donald Trump will be in Newport Beach Saturday for a campaign fundraiser at a local home. Streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., according to the city. Above, Trump greets supporters at John Wayne Airport in October 2020 when he also attended a fundraiser in Newport Beach.

One of the stops on former president Trump’s campaign visit to the Southland is a fundraiser at a private home in Newport Beach on Saturday, June 8. Multimillionaire tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey is among the hosts, according to the L.A. Times.

He is expected to arrive in the early afternoon, according to city officials. Some roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.

Bayside Drive from Jamboree Road to Coast Highway will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic starting at 7 a.m., with only local residents allowed to enter with proof of residency such as a photo identification, passport or some other proof of address, according to the notice issued Friday from City Hall.

Residents of the Harbor Island community, Beacon Bay, Promontory Bay and Promontory Point communities will be able to access their homes during the event via Coast Highway and Bayside.

The Linda Isle community will not be directly impacted, as it is a gated community, but its access will be limited to Coast Highway and Bayside Drive.

The city asks residents to “be flexible as this will be a dynamic situation.” For more information contact Special Events Sgt. Sabrina Fabbri at (949) 644-3743.

Baroque Music Festival returns to Newport Beach

The 44th annual Baroque Music Festival will return to Newport Beach, with the first of its concerts scheduled for June 16 at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church.

Performers sing alongside an orchestra for the 43rd Baroque Music Festival in Newport Beach last year as a finale at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church. (Jeanine Hill Photography / Baroque Music Festival)

Tickets are now on sale for the festival at $45 to $55 for general admission, depending on the concert. Festival subscriptions are $325 and include a private, catered dinner at the end of the finale on June 23. Rush tickets for students between 12 and 29 are $10 with a valid student ID, though availability may vary.

To purchase tickets, visit bmf-cdm.org/tickets. For more information on the concerts and events, visit bmf-cdm.org/2024-programs.

Applications open for Art in the Park

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation has begun receiving applications for Art in the Park, scheduled for Sept. 14. Proceeds from the event go toward support for school tours, acquisition of art for the city and its arts and cultural programming.

For more information or to participate, contact info@newportbeachartsfoundation.org or visit newportbeachartsfoundation.org.

Free car show for Father’s Day at Balboa Bay Resort

The Balboa Bay Resort is hosting its 17th annual Father’s Day Car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. A collection of cars, music and food will be available in the upper resort parking deck.

Tickets are not required for attendance, though organizers advise attendees to rideshare as parking is expected to be limited. For more information, visit balboabayresort.com/event/fathers-day.

OC Coastkeeper accepting grant applications

Orange County Coastkeeper is accepting applications for the Beach and Coast Accessibility Program. Grants can be up to $30,000 for tribes, nonprofit organizations and public entities to deploy accessibility equipment such as beach wheelchairs, walkers and mats.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and applicants are advised to speak with Coastkeeper staff about their projects. For more information, visit coastkeeper.org/bcap.

Newport Beach Film Festival launches automotive short film competition

The Newport Beach Film Festival announced Thursday its automotive short film competition, which is being organized in collaboration with Ant Anstead.

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films under the theme of “For the Love of Driving.” Films can be documentary-style or scripted and shot on film or phone. Films must be at least one minute and a maximum of six minutes long. For more information, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com/automotive.

Deadline for submissions is July 14 and submission fees are $25.

Flag Day celebration at Newport Beach City Hall

Mayor Will O’Neill announced Thursday he will host a Flag Day celebration at the Newport Beach Civic Center, with 249 flags to honor the 249th birthday of the U.S. Army.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on June 14 and will be led by Cmdr. Brian Fleming of Newport Harbor American Legion Post 291 for the changing of the colors and flag-folding ceremony. Installation of the flags will take place on June 12 at 10 a.m.

The 2023 film “Barbie” will be featured at Costa Mesa’s Movie in the Park event on June 15. Above, Margot Robbie as the lead character. (Warner Bros.)

‘Barbie’ to be screened June 15 at Costa Mesa’s Movie in the Park

Costa Mesa’s Balearic Park will be transformed into BarbieLand for one night only on Saturday, June 15, as one of the city’s seasonal Movie in the Park experiences. Barbie or Ken attire is encouraged.

The movie “Barbie” starts at sunset, around 8:30 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m. the public can enjoy mocktails and food while earning raffle tickets at “Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House of Games,” the “Beach Obstacle Course” and more.

The park is located at 1975 Balearic Drive. For more information, call (714) 754-5300.