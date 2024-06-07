Man charged with fatal crash in Huntington Beach

Jyles Timothy Sellers is accused of killing 55-year-old Arturo Becerril Rodriguez of Huntington Beach in a hit-and-run accident on Feb. 9. Sellers is expected to be arraigned June 28.

A 24-year-old man made his first appearance in court Thursday on charges of a fatal hit-and-run collision in Huntington Beach.

Jyles Timothy Sellers of Huntington Beach was charged Monday with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of a vehicular manslaughter, according to court records.

His arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Thursday was rescheduled for June 28 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Sellers is accused of killing 55-year-old Arturo Becerril Rodriguez of Huntington Beach on Feb. 9.

Police responded about 9:30 p.m. that day to the crash at Edinger Avenue, east of Edwards Street, police said.

Rodriguez, who was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius, was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Sellers, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, allegedly ran away from the collision but was arrested a short time later, police said.

Rodriguez was driving westbound on Edinger Avenue, just east of Edwards Street, when the Silverado rear-ended the Prius, police said. Police alleged that Sellers was driving too fast and was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.