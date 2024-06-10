Man suspected in the May 31 Huntington Beach murder of a nurse arrested near border

The body of a woman 35-year-old registered nurse Nicole Karin Marquisee was found May 31 by Huntington Beach police responding to a call of a possibly suspicious death on the 1100 block of England Street. Above, a view of the street.

Huntington Beach police detectives have arrested a 35-year-old Diamond Bar man for his alleged involvement in the May 31 murder of a traveling nurse found dead inside a local residence.

Christopher Mendez, 35, was detained Friday at an undisclosed location near the United States – Mexico border, according to a Huntington Beach police news release issued Monday.

Detectives collaborated with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the state department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana to locate Mendez, who was apprehended Friday at around 5:30 p.m. while trying to re-enter the United States from Mexico, according to police.

Advertisement

Mendez was identified Wednesday as a person of interest in the death of Nicole Karin Marquises, 35, of Walnut. The two were reportedly in a dating relationship, investigators said.

Officers first responded to a call placed at around 2:30 p.m. on May 31, regarding a possible suspicious death at a residence on the 1100 block of England Street in Huntington Beach. That’s where they discovered Marquisee’s body and immediately began an investigation to locate a possible suspect.

Mendez was, as of Monday, in custody and being held on $2 million bail. He is due to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time. Further information on the initial press release and update can be found online at Welcome to Huntington Beach, CA

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Richard Chen at (714) 536-5653. To remain anonymous, contact the OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).