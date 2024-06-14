Salute to Old Glory: Mayor hosts Flag Day ceremony in Newport Beach
In recognition of Flag Day and the 249th birthday of the United States Army, Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill hosted a community commemoration ceremony Friday featuring an installation of 249 flags filling the grassy area of the Civic Center.
The ceremony included a presentation of colors by the American Legion Post 291 Color Guard and Sea Scout Troop 711, the national anthem sung by Keira Wilkes and a poem recited by Gianna D’ Egidio.
O’Neill shared some history about Flag Day, noting that the Army came into being “before we became a country.”
Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, whose father had served in the Army and received a Purple Heart, also spoke at the event. She thanked O’Neill for the idea to hold a Flag Day celebration, “recognizing how important the flag is to our liberty.”
State Sen. Janet Nguyen, who also came from a military family, shared her experience of losing family members during the Vietnam War. “Only in America would an immigrant be allowed like myself to live a life of democracy and independence here,” she said. “Today we remember what the red, white and blue means. We live in the greatest country in the world.”
Thirty-year combat Army veteran Evin Planto said, “I’m honored to stand before you. The flag holds significance for liberty, justice and democracy and Old Glory is a symbol of our nation’s greatness.”
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.