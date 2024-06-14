Salute to Old Glory: Mayor hosts Flag Day ceremony in Newport Beach

Mayor Will O’Neill with his family, center, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, center-left, state Sen. Janet Nguyen, center-right and Councilwoman Robyn Grant, right, with attendees gather for group photo Friday for Flag Day at Newport Beach Civic Center.

In recognition of Flag Day and the 249th birthday of the United States Army, Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill hosted a community commemoration ceremony Friday featuring an installation of 249 flags filling the grassy area of the Civic Center.

As part of a Flag Day celebration, 249 flags were installed at the Newport Beach Civic Center. The number of flags reflects the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday. (Susan Hoffman)

The ceremony included a presentation of colors by the American Legion Post 291 Color Guard and Sea Scout Troop 711, the national anthem sung by Keira Wilkes and a poem recited by Gianna D’ Egidio.

O’Neill shared some history about Flag Day, noting that the Army came into being “before we became a country.”

Army combat veteran Evin Planto talks about the flag Friday at Newport Beach Civic Center Flag Day event. (Susan Hoffman)

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, whose father had served in the Army and received a Purple Heart, also spoke at the event. She thanked O’Neill for the idea to hold a Flag Day celebration, “recognizing how important the flag is to our liberty.”

State Sen. Janet Nguyen, who also came from a military family, shared her experience of losing family members during the Vietnam War. “Only in America would an immigrant be allowed like myself to live a life of democracy and independence here,” she said. “Today we remember what the red, white and blue means. We live in the greatest country in the world.”

Danielle Rivas photographs Michelle Peschel on Friday at the Newport Beach Civic Center. “We decided we got to come do this since we used to put up flags in Corona del Mar. We just love flags, patriotism, support local community events,” said Rivas. (Susan Hoffman)

Thirty-year combat Army veteran Evin Planto said, “I’m honored to stand before you. The flag holds significance for liberty, justice and democracy and Old Glory is a symbol of our nation’s greatness.”