Valley Vista seniors all smiles at graduation ceremony

Bethzy Garcia is all smiles as she receives her diploma from Diana Carey of the Huntington Beach Union High School District Board of Trustees, during the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Valley Vista High School graduates enjoy their special moment from a familiar place.

The Fountain Valley continuation school holds its graduations in the quad on campus.

Student speaker Weylin Wertheimer shares a laugh with classmates during the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It was there that 100 Eagles soared into the next chapter of their lives Thursday afternoon at the school’s commencement ceremony.

Two graduates prepare to proceed to the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Valley Vista Principal Jessie Marion congratulated the graduates, while student speakers Gaby Hernandez and Weylin Wertheimer also addressed their classmates.

Molly Braden, another student, performed the national anthem.