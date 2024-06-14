Valley Vista seniors all smiles at graduation ceremony
Valley Vista High School graduates enjoy their special moment from a familiar place.
The Fountain Valley continuation school holds its graduations in the quad on campus.
It was there that 100 Eagles soared into the next chapter of their lives Thursday afternoon at the school’s commencement ceremony.
Valley Vista Principal Jessie Marion congratulated the graduates, while student speakers Gaby Hernandez and Weylin Wertheimer also addressed their classmates.
Molly Braden, another student, performed the national anthem.
