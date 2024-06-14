Advertisement
Valley Vista seniors all smiles at graduation ceremony

Bethzy Garcia is all smiles as she receives her diploma from Diana Carey of the Huntington Beach Union High School District Board of Trustees, during the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Matt SzaboStaff Writer 
Valley Vista High School graduates enjoy their special moment from a familiar place.

The Fountain Valley continuation school holds its graduations in the quad on campus.

Student speaker Weylin Wertheimer shares a laugh with classmates during the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It was there that 100 Eagles soared into the next chapter of their lives Thursday afternoon at the school’s commencement ceremony.

Two graduates prepare to proceed to the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Valley Vista Principal Jessie Marion congratulated the graduates, while student speakers Gaby Hernandez and Weylin Wertheimer also addressed their classmates.

Molly Braden, another student, performed the national anthem.

Graduates proudly line up and say hi to parents as they take positions for the Valley Vista High School commencement ceremony on Thursday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

