Junior lifeguards hit the waves in Newport Beach as season kicks off
With school out and summer in swing, kids from all over Newport Beach hit the sands early Tuesday morning for the start of the junior lifeguard season.
About 1,400 youngsters are enrolled in two sessions, with dozens of instructors teaching them about ocean and water safety. The program, which started in 1984 with founder and former lifeguard Reenie Boyer, is celebrating its 40th anniversary — an occasionmarked by the opening of the Junior Lifeguards’ headquarters earlier this month.
The 5,400-square-foot facility replaces the trailer that the program previously operated out of near Balboa Pier.
This year’s program will wrap in early August. In addition to regular lessons, an Iron Man competition is scheduled for July 13, and the famed “Monster Mile” is planned for July 25.
