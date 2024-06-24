Hoag Hospital Foundation names Caroline Pereira as new president

On Monday, Hoag announced that Caroline Pereira would be stepping into the role of president for the Hoag Hospital Foundation.

The Hoag Hospital Foundation announced Monday that Caroline Pereira will succeed Flynn Andrizzi, who has retired, as its newest president.

Prior to her appointment, Pereira worked for UCI Health, where she was the associate vice chancellor for health advancement and raised nearly $1 billion in philanthropic donations for the institution with her team.

Having left that longstanding position earlier this year, Pereira will now oversee Hoag’s philanthropic fundraising arm, which raises over $100 million annually to support the healthcare network of about 80 employees in both Newport Beach and Irvine, in collaboration with Hoag’s board of directors.

Advertisement

The Hoag Hospital Foundation was founded in 1978 under Arnold Beckman.

“I have always been impressed by the community of generosity that surrounds Hoag. Donors are invested in supporting Hoag’s future,” Pereira said. “This is evident with those who are supporting the current Boldly Hoag campaign, which is growing care throughout Orange County, starting on the Sun Family Campus in Irvine.”

The multiyear campaign was announced in 2022 and aims to raise $300 million by 2025, building off of a $50-million gift from billionaires David and Diana Sun of the Sun Foundation. Construction on the first phase of the Sun Family Campus is expected to be completed in 2026.

“I’m keeping my early goals focused on connecting with the people who are shaping this campaign,” Pereira said. “Their perspectives are important to me. Building relationships with them is key, as is creating opportunities to engage with others who share our vision. Hoag is ambitious when it comes to goal-setting, and so am I. So, I am looking forward to strategizing for what comes next.”

She said it was a “proud moment” of hers when she found out that she would be president and that she was grateful to continue building on her passion for healthcare through Hoag.

“Caroline’s knowledge and experience of the local healthcare landscape make her especially fitting for this role, as she has been key to the execution of major health initiatives in our community,” stated Robert Braithwaite, Hoag president and chief executive. “Her passion for building strong teams, fostering their skills and creating a supportive environment for them to aim for and meet ambitious philanthropic goals make her exactly what we want in a Hoag leader.”