Summertime in Costa Mesa has arrived, as Fish Fry returns to Lions Park Friday

Volunteers work the fry tent at the 76th annual Costa Mesa Fish Fry and Carnival at Lions Park in 2023. This year’s three-day festival starts Friday.

Things will be heating up Friday at Costa Mesa’s Lions Park, when the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Fish Fry, a local tradition that spans generations, returns for three days of friends, family, fun and — of course — fish.

Just how much fish, exactly, will be served up alongside crispy fries and creamy coleslaw in $15 dinner plates?

A visitor to Costa Mesa’s annual Fish Fry in 2023 shows off a fish dinner, the main attraction of the annual event. (Courtesy of the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club)

Last year’s attendance, which reached about 20,000 guests, required the ordering this year of 1,200 pounds of Alaskan cod, an ample increase over the usual half-ton delivery. Fillets will be coated in a “secret recipe” batter until they’re ready to drop ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. opening.

“We usually serve approximately 3,200 fish dinners during the three days,” said Cabot Harvey, this year’s incoming president of the local Lions chapter, whose 27 members manage to pull off the fry with help from Costa Mesa city staff and lots of volunteers.

In 2022, club members were left with just five unpurchased dinners. Last year, out of 25 huge buckets of filet, less than half of one bucket was left over, Harvey said.

“We’ve done it so much, we’ve got that part down. But this year may blow up,” he added. “We’ll see — maybe we’ll have to go up to 1,500 pounds next year.”

A lot has changed since the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions hosted its inaugural fish fry and carnival in Costa Mesa in 1946. Earlier festivals included a parade down Newport and 18th Street to Lions Park, along with the crowning of a “Miss Fish Fry” and a Beautiful Baby contest.

Locals attend the 75th annual Fish Fry in Costa Mesa’s Lions Park in 2022. (File Photo)

After a venue change to Fairview Park (2012-2019), followed by a two-year pandemic hiatus, the fish fry returned to Lions Park in 2022 with carnival rides, games and treats, along with live music and dancing, vendor booths run by local organizations and public agencies and even a beer and wine garden.

This year, the carnival action is back and bigger than ever at the park’s playing fields, located at the corner of 18th Street and Anaheim Avenue. The performance lineup opens Friday at 5 p.m. with classic rock and blues from the Eric Turner Band, followed by the rock ‘n’ roll stylings of Thank U Drive Thru at 7 p.m.

Visitors Saturday can see a range of talent acts, from the Costa Mesa Senior Center Hula Dancers at 11:15 a.m. and Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana one hour later, to surf rock band the Fabulous Nomads at 3 p.m. ahead of the Tijuana Dogs at 8 p.m. On Sunday, the Costa Mesa High School Marching Band makes an appearance at 1:30 p.m. with the Tricia Freeman Band set for 7 p.m.

Young visitors to the Costa Mesa Fish Fry and Carnival enjoy a ride during the Lions Park event in 2023. (Courtesy of the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club)

There’s a little something for everybody, Harvey said of this year’s program, the proceeds of which are distributed among applying local organizations, many who have volunteers working at the event.

“It’s more of a family event — that’s what it’s meant to be, has been for all these years and what we want it to continue to be,” he said. “This kind of kicks off the summer in Costa Mesa.”

The Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions’ 77th annual Fish Fry and Carnival runs Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and fish dinners are available for $15. For more, visit cmnh-lions.com/fish-fry-2024 .