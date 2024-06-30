Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, June 30, 2024
- Sparks will fly in Orange County on the Fourth of July
- O.C. supervisors end county partnership with anti-hate nonprofit amid Gaza War rift
- OC Hunger Alliance releases findings on food security, nutrition and access
- Stanton launches ‘Safe Streets Together’ campaign to curb sex trafficking
- Newport Harbor graduate kicks off business with a splash — and a slide
- Apodaca: Expert weighs in after small earthquakes shake things up in O.C.
- A Word, Please: Whether you use ‘if’ or ‘whether’ depends on the context
- Mailbag: Letter on bees caused positive buzz, but issue remains in the air
