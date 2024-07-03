Officials, west-side residents hope to put the ‘commode’ back in park accommodations

If you don’t build bathrooms, they won’t come. That was the reasoning of Costa Mesa residents and park commissioners who, in a recent discussion of improvements at two west-side pocket parks, decided space should be carved out for restrooms.

Parks and Community Services Commissioners on June 27 were asked to weigh in on new designs for Ketchum-Libolt Park, a one-third acre lot at the corner of Victoria and Maple streets, and Shalimar Park, a .18-acre parcel nestled between two Shalimar Drive apartment buildings.

Costa Mesa’s Shalimar Park, seen in July 2022, is due for $2.3 million of upgrades. But some who use the park say a sink and toilet are needed at the site. (File Photo)

Despite their diminutive proportions, both pocket parks provide valuable amenities for west-side residents and children, for whom green space within walking distance is a rare but precious commodity.

For that reason, the spots were targeted for improvement funds given to Costa Mesa by two area legislators in 2022. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie Norris (D-Irvine) earmarked $1.2 million for Ketchum-Liebolt, while $1 million was taken from a $10 million allocation granted the city by Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine).

Two separate consulting firms led the redesign campaigns, during which park users, residents and community members were asked to provide input on a multitude of features, layouts, themes and color schemes.

A design for improvements at Costa Mesa’s Shalimar Park, as seen from a mini-pitch soccer field, include bench swings and shaded play areas. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

From that process a coastal concept — executed in marine-colored blues and greens with turf space and separate play areas for young and older children — was preferred at Ketchum-Libolt.

Because the park was named for Costa Mesa police officers James “Dave” Ketchum and John “Mike” Libolt, killed in a 1987 helicopter crash, a first responders theme rose to the surface during talks with stakeholders, one consultant explained.

At Shalimar, families showed a strong preference for a mini-pitch soccer court with a basketball hoop, as well as shaded bench swings and an open concept that, when paired with lighting, security cameras and traffic calming measures, would enhance safety at the site.

One thing citizens were not asked, however, was whether plans should include public restrooms, a fact pointed out by multiple citizens who spoke in public comments at the commission meeting.

“You’re not serving the needs of the community by creating this wonderful park with all these amenities — it’s great — and then not having a place to defecate and to wash your hands before you eat,” reasoned resident Cynthia McDonald.

“It’s human dignity to have someplace to go when you need to go.”

Juana Trejo, a former Shalimar neighborhood resident who now works as a health promotora for the area advocacy group Familias Unidas, suggested the lack of such accommodations presents a public health concern.

“When I go to the park, I see they do not have a bathroom. We need a place where we can wash our hands,” Trejo said through a Spanish interpreter. “This is something that we need. It’s a necessity.”

A conceptual design for improvements at Costa Mesa’s Shalimar Park, submitted by Community Works Design Group, includes a mini-pitch soccer area and a sports theme. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

City staff explained most city parks smaller than 2.5 acres do not have restrooms, due to their limited size and the steep cost of installing the utilities necessary for them to operate. Pocket parks, in particular, are intended to serve as hyper-local greenspace for those with homes nearby.

“Adding restrooms would be quite an additional cost,” said maintenance services manager Rob Ryan, estimating the work could cost up to $400,000 per site. “It would also take up the potential play area.”

Commission Chair Elizabeth Dorn Parker acknowledged public opinion on the benefit of such amenities seems to be split but favored broaching the subject with City Council members, who will be tasked with approving the park plans.

“We have people in the city who’ve connected with me who want all the restrooms shut down, because they believe it brings in elements that shouldn’t be there,” she said. “Then, we have those who believe that it’s just a basic park amenity.”

Ketchum Libolt Park, a pocket park located at 2150 Maple St. in Costa Mesa, is due for upgrades. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bathroom backers, however, claimed measures could be taken to shut down the facilities after dark and suggested that citizens shouldn’t be punished by the symptom of bigger societal issues, such as homelessness or criminal activity.

Commissioner Cristian Garcia Arcos — who represents the 4th Council District where both parks are located — requested the recommended design concepts, along with a proposal to examine the possibilities of restrooms at both sites, be put before the City Council in a meeting later this month.

“I want to see if we can talk to the City Council and try to have the community give more input toward the restrooms,” Garcia Arcos said, recognizing the renewed interest in providing the facilities. “You heard it here tonight, and I’ve also heard it over the past few meetings we’ve had with the community.”

The motion passed 5-1, with Commissioner Scott Glabb opposed and Commissioners Kelly Brown and Shayanne Wright absent.