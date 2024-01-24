Costa Mesa gets moving on park upgrades funded by $11.2M from local lawmakers

Shalimar Park on Shalimar Street in Costa Mesa. The city received $11.5M from state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) to expand Shalimar and Ketchum-Libolt parks, as well as make some improvements to the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Fairview, and TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa city leaders are beginning to move on a series of park improvements made possible by $11.2 million in funding from two local legislators seeking to expand access to public open space.

Officials have been planning on how to best spend funds received in July 2022, when state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) announced he’d earmarked $10 million from the state’s budget to help expand Shalimar Park on the city’s west side and restore portions of Fairview Park.

A .18-acre pocket park sandwiched between two residential apartment buildings at 782 Shalimar Drive, the site is one of just a few areas of public open space available to west-side residents.

That same month, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) also allocated $1.2 million in the state budget to help widen the footprint of another west-side pocket park, Ketchum-Libolt.

Named for local police officers James “Dave” Ketchum and John “Mike” Libolt, who died in a helicopter crash on March 10, 1987, the .34 acre park currently offers visitors a playground and seating area located at 2150 Maple St. With help from Petrie-Norris’ allocation, the facility could potentially be expanded to include an adjacent parkway space.

The Costa Mesa City Council, in a Jan. 16 meeting, approved architecture and engineering services contracts with two separate firms to develop conceptual and schematic designs for the two tiny parks.

Rancho Cucamonga-based Architerra Design Group, Inc. was awarded a not-to-exceed contract of $193,098, with a 10% contingency, to begin drawing up plans for Ketchum-Libolt Park with input from the community.

Initial renderings include a sensory garden, outdoor workout gym and a natural-style playground along with a demonstration garden, according to plans provided by the city.

To kick-start improvements at Shalimar Park, council members awarded a $158,970 contract, also with a 10% contingency, to Riverside firm Community Works Design Group, Inc. Renderings of that project show a shaded picnic area, bicycle track and basketball half-court.

Councilman Manuel Chavez — who represents the 4th Council District where Shalimar and Ketchum-Libolt are located — said at the Jan. 16 meeting he campaigned in 2018 on a platform to expand access to green space and had his eyes on those two pocket parks.

“Shalimar was dear to my heart because that community for the longest time, in my eyes, had been forgotten by the city,” Chavez said.

“The goal for the council and for me, through Shalimar Park, was to kind of create an opportunity for folks to engage with the city and create more partnerships. I’m really proud of this project.”

Councilwoman Arlis Reynolds, who serves the city’s 5th Council District, emphasized the importance of involving residents in the creation and design of city parks.

“The scope of work here incorporates designs that come directly from the community,” she said of the Shalimar proposal. “I’m thrilled to see this project moving forward.”

In addition to the two park expansions, council members approved a $759,700 contract with RMF Contractors of Anaheim to install LED lighting at the city’s Jack Hammett Sports Complex, TeWinkle Athletic Complex, Costa Mesa Tennis Center and Bark Park.

The agreement will allow workers to install some $1,894,090 in LED lighting and equipment authorized for purchase by the city in September using part of Min’s $10 million allocation.