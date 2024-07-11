Woman who allegedly eluded police during chase arrested in Costa Mesa

A woman who eluded law enforcement during a high-speed chase June 30 was located Wednesday near an auto repair shop in Costa Mesa and was arrested on suspicion of felony evading.

On June 30, Laguna Beach police officers stopped a green Mercedes on South Coast Highway at Bluebird Canyon Drive for an unspecified vehicle code violation, police said.

“The female driver, Melissa Haley, was contacted at the driver’s side door, but she was uncooperative with officers. Haley was asked to exit the vehicle for further investigation, which led to her fleeing from officers in her vehicle southbound on South Coast Highway,” according to a statement from the Laguna Beach Police Department.

“A vehicle pursuit ensued and led officers into Dana Point then onto Interstate 5 northbound. Due to excessive speeds, the vehicle proceeding onto Interstate 5 and the reckless nature of Haley’s driving, LBPD officers relinquished the pursuit to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers pursued the vehicle into Los Angeles County before discontinuing their pursuit, as well,” the statement continued.

Laguna Beach detectives began investigating Haley’s whereabouts in pursuit of criminal charges, and she was located Wednesday near an auto repair shop in Costa Mesa. Haley was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and taken to Orange County Jail.