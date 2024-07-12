Concerts in the Park, Costa Mesa’s summertime block party, returns to Fairview

Locals at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park Tuesday enjoy a performance from Yachty By Nature during Concerts in the Park, taking place each week through July 30.

Area residents in the know made Costa Mesa their destination for summertime fun Tuesday evening, gathering with friends and neighbors in the city’s Fairview Park for the first installment of the annual Concerts in the Park series.

For more than a decade, the weekday evening happenings have invited families and 9-to-5 denizens to kick off their shoes, dance to live music and get to know local businesses, agencies and organizations working in the community — all for a good cause.

Presented by the nonprofit Costa Mesa Foundation and with support from the city of Costa Mesa, Concerts in the Park is run by volunteers, who donate proceeds from the event in the form of small grants to school groups, clubs and organizations looking to fund special trips, projects and goals.

Presented by the Costa Mesa Foundation and the city, the annual Concerts in the Park series began Tuesday and runs weekly through July 30. Last year’s event, seen above, drew thousands to Fairview Park. (Courtesy of the Costa Mesa Foundation)

Although admission is free, sales generated by a no-host beer and wine garden fund the grant program, which is open to applicants each September through May, according to President JoJo Crowley.

“The main purpose of the Costa Mesa Foundation is to raise money and give money away to community groups in the city,” Crowley said, adding that the average grant size is about $2,000. “Throughout the entire year, we’re deciding how much to give away in grants.”

Volunteers looking to earn extra funds help set up and tear down the Concerts in the Park venue once the shows are over, a huge help to the tiny foundation, whose membership comprises about a dozen.

Kids play with a parachute and balls at Costa Mesa’s Concerts in the Park series in 2023. Organized by the Costa Mesa Foundation, the event includes games, booths, food trucks and music. (Courtesy of the Costa Mesa Foundation)

In addition to its sponsors, the nonprofit group also looks to local vendors willing to offer in-kind donations of food, beer and wine to help keep costs down so Costa Mesa Foundation members can spread funds as far as possible.

The city, which formed the foundation, handles the event’s finances and waives event fees and sends staffers out to run informational booths on local agencies, services and programs for residents.

Crowley said running the concert series on a Tuesday night creates a real neighborhood feel.

“A lot of families are off work and the kids are out of school. It’s such a special time to get together with friends and to walk there from your home,” he said. “There’s just such a different atmosphere on a Tuesday than you’d have on a weekend.”

Bands take to the stage at 6 p.m., but this year they will be preceded by opening acts that will perform smaller, acoustic sets in the event’s beer and wine garden, which opens at 5 p.m.

Local band Tijuana Dogs closes out Costa Mesa’s Concert in the Park series in 2023. This year’s event began Tuesday and runs through July 30. (Courtesy of the Costa Mesa Foundation)

Visitors to Fairview Park Tuesday enjoyed yacht rock tunes from area band Yachty By Nature with opener Bobby Gray. Next Tuesday, Southern California ’80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack will take to the stage, preceded by Bren Holmes , former bass player for the Young Dubliners.

On July 23, Orange County’s beloved high-energy band the Tijuana Dogs — who recently headlined Costa Mesa’s annual Fish Fry in June — will perform at 6 p.m. after openers Meself and Heself, a duo whose members hail from the Celtic rock band the Fenians .

And because this July happens to be replete with Tuesdays, a special performance by Pacific Symphony will close out the event on July 30 as part of its Symphonies in the Cities series.

Fairview Park is located at 2525 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa. Parking is available near the park’s Train Lot, just east of Placenta. For more information visit costamesafoundation.org .