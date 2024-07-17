Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Newport Beach

Newport Beach police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Santa Ana man alleged to have been the motorist involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian.

A 30-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian in Newport Beach, police said Wednesday.

Jesus Bartolo was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in a collision Tuesday night, according to Sgt. Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department.

He has since bailed out, Oberon said.

Bartolo is accused of killing 46-year-old Roman Lizaola-Montano of Santa Ana, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were dispatched to the fatal collision just before 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Jamboree Road and Sea Vista Drive. The driver of a silver Toyota Camry allegedly kept going after striking the pedestrian.

Police caught up to the suspect vehicle at Jamboree Road and Santa Barbara Drive, where the driver was detained, Oberon said.

Lizaola-Montano was pronounced dead at the scene.