Advertisement
News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Newport Beach

Newport Beach Police Department
Newport Beach police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Santa Ana man alleged to have been the motorist involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian.
(File Photo)
By City News Service
Share via

A 30-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian in Newport Beach, police said Wednesday.

Jesus Bartolo was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in a collision Tuesday night, according to Sgt. Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department.

He has since bailed out, Oberon said.

Bartolo is accused of killing 46-year-old Roman Lizaola-Montano of Santa Ana, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Police were dispatched to the fatal collision just before 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Jamboree Road and Sea Vista Drive. The driver of a silver Toyota Camry allegedly kept going after striking the pedestrian.

Police caught up to the suspect vehicle at Jamboree Road and Santa Barbara Drive, where the driver was detained, Oberon said.

Lizaola-Montano was pronounced dead at the scene.

NewsNewport Beach
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

More on this Subject

Advertisement