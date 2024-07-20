Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, July 20, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- New and returning OC Fair-goers find fresh experience alongside classic treats and attractions
- ‘Fulfillment of a dream’: New exhibitors excited for summer at Sawdust Festival
- Resurfaced courts have literally paid off for Marina tennis program
- The Crowd: Balboa Bay Club hosts 2,000 visitors to annual car show
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.