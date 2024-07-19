New and returning OC Fair-goers find fresh experience alongside classic treats and attractions

Jeff Haluck watches his son Finley indulge in cotton candy during opening day at the OC Fair on Friday.

Gigi Silva’s smile grew brighter and brighter as the clock approached 11 a.m. on opening day at the OC Fair Friday. The people she chatted with while waiting in line could barely keep up with the excited middle-schooler as she listed the cutest animals in the petting zoo, loosely ranked the carnival games and went into great detail about her snack of choice at the event: crisp, savory homemade potato chips.

She’s been going to the fair with her mom, Krista Silva, for as long as she can remember. And although some of her favorite attractions have come and gone (like a monster-themed house of mirrors, for example), she knows change is needed to make sure the OC Fair remains a fresh experience for newbies and fair veterans for years to come.

Fairgoers cling to their seats on a carnival ride at the OC Fair. (Eric Licas)

“Sometimes it can feel disappointing, but sometimes I know they have to make room for things I might be fascinated in,” Gigi Silva said.

Krista Silva grew up in Orange County and has been going to the fair every year since she was 7. And even though she has seen the price of admission, parking food and attractions creep up over the years, she still considers it one of the best values for a summer outing with family and friends.

Adrian Silva tosses a ring at rubber ducks during opening day at the OC Fair on Friday. (Eric Licas)

“You’re walking around, you’re getting to people watch, and I don’t think the food is extremely expensive, out of range,” she said.

One new item on the menu at concessions stands this year is the Dr. Pepper Pickle Drink. It joins classics like kettle corn, funnel cakes, turkey legs, all manner of loaded fries and deep-fried Twinkies, Oreos and candy bars.

An award-winning massive lemon sits on display at the 2024 OC Fair. (Eric Licas)

Jeff and Ashley Haluck, along with their kids, Finley and Logan, cooled off with ice cream served over cotton candy and topped with Fruity Pebbles cereal underneath a shaded bench as temperatures peaked into the 80s on opening day. They’re also longtime fairgoers who, like the Silvas, are happy with the what the event has evolved into today.

Marina Taaga gets her face painted by Kathy Hepler on Friday at the OC Fair. (Eric Licas)

“I feel like it’s better than it’s been. I feel like it’s a lot cleaner,” Ashley Haluck said. “I think the rides look a lot more modern. And the concerts have gotten a lot better. I would say over all it’s progressed.”