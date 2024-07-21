Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, July 21, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Chef Roy Choi talks struggles, successes and living in O.C.
- An Anaheim school district banks on international students amid enrollment crisis
- Newport Beach’s Murphy Karges, founding member of Sugar Ray, pens first book
- A beloved ‘Hijabi Queens’ mural in Anaheim’s Little Arabia is now painted over
Inside
- San Clemente delays considering a sales tax measure for beach erosion projects
- Bird’s-eye view: Avian sculptures land in Laguna in ‘An Attempted Murder’
- Artist’s solo exhibition documents a changing Anaheim Boulevard
- Mailbag: Air show and hot air in Huntington Beach
- A Word, Please: Seven words whose common use would have made past grammar experts livid
- ‘Unsavory’ in Fullerton offers a taste of food politics
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.