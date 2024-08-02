Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Aug. 2, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- San Clemente’s Crosby Colapinto enters U.S. Open of Surfing as top seed
- Laguna Beach to explore options for additional paid public parking
- Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston nabs bronze medal in Olympic street skateboarding
- Mrs. Roper Romp hits the beach in Surf City this weekend
