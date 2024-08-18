Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday's coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘Champions and advocates’: Volunteer employees help homeless kids get a fresh start at school
- Richard Nixon rounds out a new class of Orange County Hall of Fame inductees
- University Lab Partners finds formula that ‘ROCKs’ for aspiring life science students
Inside
- Westminster City Council censures Amy Phan West during chaotic meeting
- A notorious Anaheim motel is set to be converted into housing for at-risk young adults
- Orange County woman who cooked for FDNY personnel after 9/11 will speak on the ‘Power of One’
- Lawsuit alleges Newport Beach City Council’s approval of housing-element-related law violates city charter
- A Word, Please: When recasting a sentence isn’t always possible
- Mailbag: Signatures needed on petition to protect H.B. library
- A new restaurant debuts at the renovated Hyatt Regency Irvine
- ‘Ndwango’ painting finds a permanent home at Bowers Museum
