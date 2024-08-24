Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Jimmy Buffet Day at Great Park Live! to commemorate the life of the iconic musician
- Orange County drafts plan on how to tackle climate change for years to come
- Festival of Arts artists dress to express in runway fashion show
Inside
- Chicano art exhibit on view at the Old Orange County Courthouse
- San Clemente moves to toughen up its e-bike rules beyond beachside bans
- OC Diaper Bank receives funding to stay open two more years
- The Feteer Guy’s Egyptian pizza pastries will turn you into a feteer fan
- After 52 years, Little Onion Mexican Restaurant in Santa Ana will close its doors
- Apodaca: An unstable situation at the O.C. fairgrounds’ Equestrian Center
- A Word, Please: Include this rule on your list of grammar musts
- Mailbag: One way or another, council members will determine H.B.’s future
- If it’s Sunday, they’re sailing: 2 seniors stay the course with OCC’s seamanship program
