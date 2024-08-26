Huntington Beach sex offender reaches plea deal on assaults on 3 girls he tutored

Miguel Angel Pineda of Huntington Beach, who was tutoring second-grade students when the assaults took place pleaded no contest Aug. 20 to three felony counts of forcible lewd acts on a child.

A 29-year-old convicted sex offender pleaded no contest and was immediately sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three girls he tutored in a literacy program at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana, according to court records obtained Monday.

Miguel Angel Pineda of Huntington Beach pleaded no contest Aug. 20 to three felony counts of forcible lewd acts on a child.

Pineda molested the three girls, who were 7 and 8 years old, in 2017 and 2018 while he was in a reading program for second-graders at Washington Elementary School in Santa Ana, police said in his preliminary hearing.

Pineda was given credit for 1,436 days in jail awaiting trial. He was originally charged with nine felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child younger than 14.

Pineda previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to molesting another child he met through another Boys & Girls Club program, prosecutors said.