National Waffle Day event in Newport Beach raises money for charity

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire President and chief executive Anne Grey, Wish alumnus Jacob Grimstead, Newport Beach Assistant Fire Chief Justin Carr, Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, Police Chief Joe Cartwright and Deputy Police Chief Javier Aguilar at Saturday’s fundraiser.

How many waffles can you eat in three minutes?

Newport Beach officials found out Saturday. Cappy’s Cafe held a National Waffle Day event in partnership with Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, raising more than $1,200 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The challenge pitted the Newport Beach Fire Department, captained by Assistant Fire Chief Justin Carr, against the Newport Beach Police Department, captained by Deputy Police Chief Javier Aguilar. The cafe and the family of Make-A-Wish alumnus Jacob Grimstead of Corona each donated $50 for every waffle eaten, and the amount was doubled when Newport Beach City Councilwoman Robyn Grant announced an additional donation of $100 per waffle.

Newport Beach Assistant Fire Chief Justin Carr, left, and Deputy Police Chief Javier Aguilar participate in Saturday’s waffle eating contest at Cappy’s Cafe for National Waffle Day. (Courtesy of Make-A-Wish)

Advertisement

The contest on who could devour the most waffles — with butter, syrup and all — ended in a tie. To break the tie, Grimstead, who also served as the judge, called for a final showdown between Police Chief Joe Cartwright and Fire Chief Jeff Boyles to see who could eat a waffle the fastest.

Boyles helped NBFD pulled off the win.

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon of the 72nd District also attended the contest, which was preceded by a message from Grimstead on how Make-A-Wish helped him following a cancer diagnosis.