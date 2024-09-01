Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024
Front page
- Newport Beach council beefs up anti-camping law, adds cops to homelessness team, ends mobile health service
- Bill, which could shut down Huntington Beach’s voter ID requirements, passes California Assembly
- Orange County reports this year’s first human case of West Nile virus in Huntington Beach
- Waterfront food and wine festival set to return to Newport Dunes
Inside
- Body found at Bella Terra parking structure, the second apparent suicide in a month
- Around Town: Begonias to be celebrated at Sherman Gardens
- The Crowd: John Wayne Airport to spotlight Newport Beach history in exhibit
- CdM football handles Cypress for second straight road win
- High School Roundup: Fountain Valley football falls to Esperanza in final seconds
