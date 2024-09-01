Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Working to knock out Parkinson’s disease, one punch at a time
- Jewish advocacy groups allege antisemitism behind Santa Ana’s ethnic studies rollout
- Newport Beach confronts boating emissions with nation’s first EV service vessel and public charging station
- Former O.C. election official recalls working in epicenter of unrest in new book
Inside
- Cypress councilwoman files lawsuit against city officials over past censures
- ‘I’m still kind of thinking about it’: Off-duty deckhand reels in 172-pound marlin
- Ocean Institute to partner with CHOC to create digital content for young patients
- Segerstrom plans month of community-oriented events for LatinX Heritage Month
- Mailbag: O.C. Climate Action Plan has promise
- Coffee shop in Westminster highlights Southeast Asian flavors
- Noodles, soul food and more: Fresh new flavors headed to Irvine Spectrum Center
- A spellbinding Halloween boutique is where you’ll find ghoulish gourds and witchy wares
