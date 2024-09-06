Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Labors of Love program builds neighborly bonds, debuts in Newport Beach
- Iconic Trinity Broadcasting building may be demolished to make way for 146 residential units
- Fountain Valley police look to bolster recruitment
- New Huntington Beach Union High School District superintendent hits the ground running
Inside
