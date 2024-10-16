Pedestrian hit by motorcycle in Huntington Beach dies, cyclist in critical condition

First responders on the scene at Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway where a pedestrian was struck down by a motorcycle on Oct. 5. The victim died Tuesday, officials said. Foggy conditions were observed in Huntington Beach that weekend, when three motorcycle collisions were logged in a 25-hour period.

A 67-year-old transient injured in a collision earlier this month has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Pacific Coast Highway and Beach Boulevard.

The victim, who died Tuesday, was identified as Earl Venosdel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Department.

A motorcyclist, who is still fighting for his life in critical condition, was heading southbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Beach when he struck Venosdel in a south crosswalk, police said.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist from Buena Park was knocked off his vehicle, which kept going until it collided with a Toyota Rav4, police said.

The Toyota’s driver, a 34-year-old woman from Huntington Beach, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The incident was one of three collisions involving motorcycles on the first weekend of this month in Huntington Beach, where heavy fog blanketed the area.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (714) 536-5231.