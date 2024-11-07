Sherman Gardens volunteers craft up a storm ahead of Holiday Gift Faire Saturday

Two “Sowers” pose with creations ready for sale at Sherman Library & Garden’s annual Holiday Gift Faire, which takes place Saturday.

Those searching for one-of-a-kind gifts, seasonal plants and handmade crafts sure to spruce up the hearth and home for the holidays should mark their calendars for Saturday, as Sherman Library & Gardens hosts its annual Holiday Gift Faire.

Largely run by members of the Corona del Mar botanical gardens’ Volunteers Assn. , the fundraising event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the site’s Tea Garden and offers visitors complimentary coffee and fresh-baked cookies and treats.

Christmas cactuses are among a variety of seasonal plants available for purchase Saturday at Sherman Gardens’ annual Holiday Gift Faire. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

Items available for purchase have been lovingly created by a group of about 15 volunteers called “the Sowers,” who donate both their time and materials and return 100% of the proceeds back to Sherman Gardens, according to spokeswoman Beverly Morgan.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” Morgan said Thursday. “I love the homespun aspect of it. They’re crafting, but it’s high-level crafting. The items they’re making are really extraordinary.”

From holiday ornaments and decor to hand-stitched place mats and coasters, the garden’s gift shop will be selling a variety of garden-themed objects, art books, clothing and more. Members of the garden will receive a 15% discount on all purchases.

Crafts, ornaments and holiday-themed objects handmade by volunteers will be available for purchase at Sherman Gardens’ Holiday Gift Faire Saturday. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

Those who lend their time and talents to Sherman Gardens in the volunteer association touch practically every aspect of operations, Morgan said, from assisting the horticultural team with gardening and replanting at the 2.2-acre parcel to archiving items in the on-site library.

“Volunteers truly are the roots of these gardens, pun intended,” she said. “They can do anything they want in their spare time, or nothing at all, and they choose and are attracted to Sherman Gardens. They are so vital and they all do it out of the goodness of their hearts.”

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar. General admission costs $5. For more information, visit thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.