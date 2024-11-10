Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers in Newport Beach
- Irvine kills property sale for possible homeless bridge shelter
- Orange County events honor former and active military personnel on Veterans Day
Inside
- San Clemente sales tax ballot measure for beach sand is falling short
- Disney-backed candidates take big leads in Anaheim City Council races
- CASA Toy Drive at Fashion island brings much needed warmth to children in foster care
- Apodaca: College admissions remain unfair to many deserving applicants
- Mailbag: Advice for young voters and disappointment in H.B.
