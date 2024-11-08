Orange County events honor former and active military personnel on Veterans Day

American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291, founded in 1924, honors veterans each year in a ceremony on Balboa Peninsula.

Although most civic operations will cease Monday in observance of federally recognized Veterans Day, many communities in and around coastal Orange County will honor U.S. servicemen and women in special events planned for the holiday.

Members of American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291, for example, will host a daylong celebration at the organization’s headquarters — located near Newport Beach’s Veterans Memorial Park on Balboa Peninsula, at 215 15th St. — which opens to the public at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will begin with a “call to order” at 10:50 a.m., followed by remarks from two guest speakers, former U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Terry Dunne, who served in Vietnam and is a five-time Purple Heart recipient, as well as active duty Marine Col. Carlos Jackson.

Many Orange County cities — including Laguna Beach, pictured in 2022 — will observe Veterans Day on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

From there activities will move outside, where an honor guard presentation will be followed by a ceremonial three-volley rifle salute and the playing of “Taps,” a bugle call played at military funerals, to honor veterans lost but not forgotten.

The day continues with a two-entree barbecue dinner, available for $19.99 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an option for “burn your own” grilling afterward. Participants can also enjoy a live musical performance by O.C. band the Funk Doctors from noon to 4 p.m.

“This is a day to honor and recognize the veterans who have offered their time and commitment to serve this country that allows us to live the freedom we live every day,” said Brian Fleming, a Tustin resident and former Marine Corp. staff sergeant who serves as commander for the 100-year-old post.

“It’s a time for us to be able to celebrate veterans and for everyone to share camaraderie and spend time with each other.”

Here’s a quick look at other Veterans Day observations taking place on Monday:

An American Legion Huntington Beach Post 133 honor guard performs a three-volley salute at a Veterans Day ceremony in 2019. (File Photo)

Huntington Beach

The city is teaming up with American Legion Huntington Beach Post 133 to present a Veterans Day ceremony at Pier Plaza beginning at 11 a.m. The plaza is located at 325 Pacific Coast Highway.

That same day, a group of veterans, first responders and surfers will travel from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach in an annual Veterans Day paddle-out event organized by the nonprofit Open Water.

Paddlers will depart Catalina Island at 5:30 a.m. on Monday with an expected arrival on shore, south of Huntington Beach pier, set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to gather on the beach near the Lifeguard Headquarters.

George Carlton, 4, holds up the American flag at a Veterans Day ceremony in Laguna Beach’s Heisler Park in 2021. (File Photo)

Laguna Beach

A ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Monument Point in Laguna Beach’s Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive.

Fountain Valley

The city of Fountain Valley, Fountain Valley Community Foundation and West Orange County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary 9557 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. in Veterans Park, 17635 Los Alamos St.

Seal Beach

A ceremony honoring veterans will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Seal Beach’s Eisenhower Park at Main Street and Ocean Avenue.

Irvine