Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Laguna Beach wins sixth CIF girls’ volleyball title
- Friends of Newport Beach’s library celebrate new civic auditorium’s first phase of construction
- Obituary: U.S. congressman, Santa Ana Mayor Jerry Patterson left indelible mark
- Pacific Symphony taps Alexander Shelley as next artistic and music director
Inside
