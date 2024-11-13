Concert of gratitude: Ukrainian Cultural Forces performs in Newport Beach

Cultural Forces violinist Olha Rukavishnikova is accompanied by bandura player Taras Stoliar during the concert at St. James Church Episcopal Church Sunday.

A Newport Beach church last weekend welcomed the Ukrainian Cultural Forces, professional musicians who are active duty soldiers on a musical tour of gratitude to America.

At home, Cultural Forces members take their instruments to the front lines, playing for soldiers to boost morale among the troops. They arrived at St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday armed not with weapons but with their voices and instruments, including the traditional Ukrainian bandura.

The local stop on their tour was arranged by Orange County resident Svetlana Kostylova, according to the church’s Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees. Kostylova, who immigrated from Ukraine 12 years ago, is actively involved in relief efforts for her homeland and is founder of the Leleka Foundation, a nonprofit that sends medical supplies to the Ukrainian front lines.

She was aware of various activities in support of Ukraine on the part of St. James after the February 2022 full-scale invasion of the country by Russia. Voorhees herself also made a trip to the embattled country to lend a hand the following summer. So Kostlylova reached out to Voorhees to ask if the church would host Cultural Forces.

“So I said ‘Yes, of course. We would be honored,’” Voorhees recalled. “Anything to help bring awareness to the war and keep it front and center not only for Ukrainians but for Americans.”

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees receives the Ukrainian Cultural Forces Flag following a concert Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach. (Screenshot by Susan Hoffman)

Cultural Forces’ first tour in America began in June 2022 and included performances in front of the White House and also Congress. The 2024 60-day music tour includes seven talented performers composed of two bandura players, an opera singer, a violinist, a pianist, a country singer and a poet. They perform a wide variety of music, from Ukrainian and world classics to popular hits and country tunes.

Kevin Oakley, who serves on the St. James vestry, reiterated Voorhees’ words that the church community stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom, culture and homeland.

“Their powerful performance reminds us of the deep ties and fellowship between our nations,” Oakley said. “Their music is a call to action and a reminder that we are all part of one global community. We are grateful for them sharing their spirit of gratitude and resilience.”

Cultural Forces soloist Yurii Ivaskevych lost his leg in battle but not his voice. He sings “Proud to be an American” (replacing “American” with “Ukranian”) in concert at St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday. (Screenshot by Susan Hoffman)

Ukrainian refugee Anastasia Naumenko, her husband and two daughters are recipients of that fellowship between the U.S. and Ukraine.

“I’m grateful to Rev. Cindy for all the support, not just for Ukraine but all of the other people who are here from Ukraine,” said Naumenko. “She’s an amazing woman, she has created a special atmosphere in church and we feel like part of this big family.”

The Naumenkos were given temporary housing in Newport Beach by St. James parishioner Lee Sachtschale.

The Naumenko family, from right, Yan, Anastasia and their daughters, Nicole and Mariia, enjoy the Cultural Forces concert at St. James Episcopal Church Sunday. (S. Oakley)

“I was very impressed with the family, they were very friendly, warm and grateful to be in California,” said Sachtschale, who had been introduced to the family by a Nova Ukraine organization representative who had brought them to church for Easter Sunday services. “They moved in last June after living in a shelter, and it’s been absolutely wonderful, we’re like family now.”

With about 250 in attendance Sunday’s concert drew several standing ovations.

Valéry Shyrokov, the press attache for Cultural Forces, right, hugs the Rev. Cindy Voorhees during Sunday’s concert at St. James Episcopal Church Newport Beach. (S. Oakley)

“[Cultural Forces] were overall upbeat and wanted it to be that way,” said Voorhees. “Their opening piece was a song from Metallica, ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ ... It was very cool and surprising.”

She added, “They sang ‘Proud to be an American’ and [changed the words to] ‘Proud to be a Ukrainian’ and got a standing ovation.”