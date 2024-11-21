Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Lucca magic! Newport Harbor boys’ water polo rallies to stun JSerra for CIF title
- 21 migrants aboard boat stopped by Coast Guard near Newport Beach detained by ICE
- Huntington Beach senior housing project passes second reading on split vote
- Man killed in chain reaction of crashes on 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa ID’d
- Coast Summit panel examines successes of marine protected areas
Inside
