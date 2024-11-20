Employee who died after falling from ladder at South Coast Plaza restaurant ID’d

An employee at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant, seen in 2020, died Saturday after falling from a ladder, police reported.

A man who fell to his death Saturday while working at Maggiano’s Little Italy outside South Coast Plaza has been identified as a 32-year-old Santa Ana resident, according to the Orange County coroner’s office.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Matthew Parrish confirmed Tuesday the man was identified by coroner’s officials as Edilberto Mendoza-Diaz. He was reportedly an employee of the restaurant, according to the Orange County Register.

Responders from the Costa Mesa Fire and Police departments were called to the restaurant — located at 3333 Bristol St. — shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, regarding a man who’d fallen from the roof of the building while attempting to climb down a ladder, CMPD posted on social media after the incident.

The individual sustained head trauma from the fall, according to police.

Mendoza-Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. His death was not believed to have been suspicious, and the incident is being considered an accident, according to the release issued Saturday.

A request for comment from South Coast Plaza representatives, along with multiple calls to Maggiano’s, were not answered Tuesday.