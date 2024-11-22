South Coast Plaza kicks off a busy holiday season with the lighting of a 96-foot tree

The Ryan family take a selfie at the base of the douglas fir tree during the South Coast Plaza annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Town Center Park in Costa Mesa on Thursday.

South Coast Plaza heralded the holiday season Thursday evening with a 43rd annual tree-lighting event that included caroling, a musical performance and a special guest fresh off a long journey from the North Pole to Costa Mesa.

Locals in the know camped out to snag the best viewing spots at the center’s Town Center Park in front of the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel and waited for the countdown to begin. In an instant, 20,000 lights in the 96-foot Douglas fir tree illuminated to the delight of onlookers.

Orange County School of the Performing Arts students perform during the South Coast Plaza tree-lighting ceremony at Town Center Park in Costa Mesa Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

The plaza got a bit of an early start on the Black Friday festivities, kicking off the 2024 holiday season the morning after Thursday’s tree-lighting with multiple seasonal displays and activities throughout the Costa Mesa retail complex.

In addition to the outdoor display, visitors can enjoy two other holiday trees, located in the Jewel Court and the Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store Wing.

Hundreds gather around a 96-foot Douglas fir Thursday during the South Coast Plaza’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Santa himself is accepting visits in Santa’s Village, an Alpine winter wonderland on the first floor of Carousel Court, or Santa’s cottage at the North Pole near Macy’s Home Store, with photo packages running from $19 to $58.