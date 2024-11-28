Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Costa Mesa retailer opens arms, restaurant for Boys & Girls Clubs’ Thanksgiving
- Second Huntington Beach library petition turned in, delivered to O.C. Registrar of Voters
- Former mayor loans sculpture celebrating joy of reading for display at Balboa Branch Library
- Edison football ready for challenge in CIF title game
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.