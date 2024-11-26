Edison football ready for challenge in CIF title game

High school football can be a conduit for learning to deal with adversity.

The Edison High football team (9-4) has a challenge to deal with as it prepares to face Simi Valley (12-1) in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 title game Friday at 7 p.m. at Huntington Beach High.

The Chargers learned Tuesday morning that they’ll be without star senior running back Julius Gillick, who will be serving a one-game suspension after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in Friday’s semifinal win at Murrieta Valley. The officiating crew didn’t rescind the penalties.

Gillick, a Montana commit, scored all six Edison touchdowns in the semifinals. He’s having a huge year, with 2,125 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground.

Of course, it’s the Edison offensive line that opens up the holes, and the Chargers have also shown success running sophomore Sam Edmisten in the postseason when emerging sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson isn’t throwing passes.

Edison lineman Cooper Cirillo (58), shown against North Torrance in the first round of CIF, is a key player for the Chargers. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison, which is in a CIF title game for the first time since winning the Division 3 title in 2016, participated in the CIF Southern Section Press Conference Luncheon on Monday at the Long Beach Marriott.

The Chargers brought their four senior captains, receiver/cornerback Jacob Martin, two-way lineman Cooper Cirillo, receiver/safety Jake Minter and linebacker Matt Lopez, to the event. Head coach Jeff Grady, Edison Principal Danny Morris, Assistant Principal Ed Begany and Huntington Beach Union High School District Athletic Director James Perry also sat at the Edison table.

Guests heard from Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Joe Hortitz, the keynote speaker. The Edison players said that was a great opportunity, although admittedly none of the high school Chargers captains is a fan of the pro Chargers counterpart.

“This is a really cool experience,” said Cirillo, who plays defensive end and offensive tackle. “We started the season 0-2, but getting to here is kind of what we had expected for the season. It didn’t always go exactly how we wanted, but we’re here.”

Edison sophomore running back Sam Edmisten (26), shown following lineman Tae Falelaulii (53) against North Torrance, will likely have a bigger role Friday night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Simi Valley, the top seed in Division 3, presents a challenging running back itself in the form of senior Brice Hawkins.

Hawkins, who is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, has rushed for 1,633 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Marmonte League co-champion Pioneers.

“It’s just like any other team, stopping their players that are valuable,” said Lopez, who starts at linebacker along with seniors Jeremiah Ross and Carson Schmidt, with senior Jack Knudtson working his way back from injury and junior Jordan Pelaez also in the mix. “It’s going to be a good matchup. Watching the film, he’s a big downhill running back, so just stopping him and forcing them to do other things is going to be the key.”

Simi Valley comes in averaging nearly 40 points per game. The Pioneers beat Huntington Beach in the semifinals last year on the way to the Division 6 title.

That’s a good matchup for Edison, which comes in playing inspired defense. Defensive coordinator Troy Thomas’ unit pitched shutouts over North Torrance and Bonita to start the playoffs, and has allowed just one offensive touchdown in three playoff games.

“Each game, we’ve become stronger as a team, as brothers, as a family,” Minter said. “Allowing seven points on defense in three playoff games, I think that’s pretty crazy, but that’s all been through hard work in the weight room, film and everything we’ve done.”