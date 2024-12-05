Fountain Valley City Council selects Ted Bui as mayor

Ted Bui, left, is sworn in as mayor by city clerk Rick Miller after a unanimous vote of the Fountain Valley City Council on Tuesday.

Fresh off successful reelection campaigns, Ted Bui and Glenn Grandis were sworn in for their respective second terms on the Fountain Valley City Council.

Shortly thereafter, the latter ceded the chair at the center of the dais, as Bui was appointed for his first mayoral term by a unanimous vote of council members.

Councilman Jim Cunneen received the full support of the five-person panel to become vice mayor.

Advertisement

Bui sought to show support for the work of city staff and first responders in his initial remarks as mayor. He also expressed appreciation for the example of leadership provided by Grandis during his term as mayor, noting a desire to continue a previously stated focus on cultural diversity.

“The demographics of the city has changed, and it is important that we need to hear everyone because we are policymakers,” Bui said before a full house inside the council chambers on Tuesday night. “It is so important that we hear everyone, hear their concerns, hear their visions, see what the visions are, and work with that.”

Bui added that he wants to work closely with the Chamber of Commerce in the upcoming year.

“I want to be working with them very closely on that, and possibly making policy that would enhance the business[es], or make them breathe easier,” Bui said. “In other words, cutting any red tape that we can cut, that we allow to be cut, so they won’t have to struggle.”

In serving as mayor for the past year, Grandis named the completion of the universally accessible playground in Fountain Valley Sports Park as a source of pride. Other highlights included a $5-million federal grant to go toward a new fire station and the opening of the Central Cities Navigation Center, a collaboration with the cities of Garden Grove and Westminster and the county of Orange for homeless shelter beds and wraparound services.

“My commitment to Fountain Valley will never waver,” Grandis said. “This city will always be my home, and I look forward to continuing to serve and support our community in every way that I can.”