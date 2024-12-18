O.C. Juvenile Hall youth help rescue dogs overcome trauma, train them for forever homes

A young man incarcerated at Orange County Juvenile Hall who helped train Penny, a dog rescued from a local shelter, watches as the pet’s new owner, Carolyn Thomas, fits a leash onto the Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever’s collar on Tuesday.

Surviving a 20-year sentence for his role in a 1997 gang-related homicide in Westminster forced Nhut Thanh Vo to disassociate from his emotions. By the time he was three-fourths of the way through his prison stint, he was starving for an opportunity to form a relationship with another soul.

A program that taught inmates dog handling by pairing them with pets rescued from shelters allowed him to bond with another living being for the first time in over 16 years.

“Being in a prison environment, being in that culture, there’s a lot of things lying dormant within you that you’re not able to share with the next person,” he told the Daily Pilot. “Vulnerability is not a good trait in prison. But with a dog, you need to be vulnerable. That’s the only way you can connect with them.”

The experience also gave him a valuable skill that opened a path to a career after incarceration. He started his own dog training business and also works with programs similar to the one he participated in while he was locked up.

One he joined recently, Cell Dogs, held a graduation ceremony at Orange County Juvenile Hall Tuesday. Seven of the detention facility’s wards who were chosen as fledgling trainers in the program showed off some of what they have learned by leading chocolate Lab Snickers, Australian shepherd mix Ziggy and Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever Penny through a series of commands. The pups obediently sat, stayed, rolled over and shook hands.

Penny, a rescue dog trained by youth incarcerated at O.C. Juvenile Hall who participated in the Cell Dogs program, performs tricks for visitors on Tuesday. (Eric Licas)

Vo and Cell Dogs program manager Anna Gilnets supervised the trainers as they worked with the animals for more than two months. The young adults did more than provide baths, walks as early 6 a.m. and plenty of love. They got to know each pet and helped them recover from any abandonment or trauma held over from their pasts.

The incarcerated youth did this while managing their own studies, court dates and a host of other things going on in their lives, Vo said. And they had to learn to work together, covering for one another whenever any of these issues might interrupt one of the dogs’ training schedules.

“Throughout this experience I’ve discovered the importance of being nurturing and compassionate,” one of the wards told attendees of the graduation ceremony. “Each dog has its own personality and needs. And I’ve learned to adapt my approach to make sure they feel comfortable and loved. But this journey wasn’t just about the dogs. Everyone has been a quick learner, constantly observing and adapting to challenges on a whim.”

A young man incarcerated at O.C. Juvenile Hall pets Penny, a rescue dog he helped train as part of the Cell Dogs program on Tuesday. (Eric Licas)

The dogs didn’t all get along with their trainers from Cell Dogs at first. Gilnets said Snickers and Ziggy were extremely apprehensive toward humans when she picked them up from shelters. Penny was friendly but, like Ziggy, practically oblivious to commands.

“‘I hate this dog,’” Gilnets recalled one of the wards telling her shortly after meeting Ziggy.

But he and the others in the dog training program succeeded in bonding with the animals thanks to perseverance, patience and a healthy amount of treats for added encouragement. The process enabled the pets, as well as the people they were paired with, to come out of their shells, Gilnets said.

“What a great partnership this is between government and nonprofit,” Orange County Chief Probation Officer Daniel Hernandez said Tuesday. “And the ultimate result is, look at these young people.”

The wards earned certificates from Santiago Canyon College recognizing their hands-on education in the field of dog training. One told visitors at the graduation ceremony she hoped to become a veterinarian. Others said they wanted to explore careers as trainers.

Continuing Education Counselor for Santiago Canyon College Albert Alvano shakes hands with a ward at O.C. Juvenile Hall Tuesday before giving him a certificate recognizing his hands-on education in dog training through the Cell Dogs program. (Eric Licas)

Meanwhile, Snickers proved exceptionally receptive to instruction and was selected for additional training to become a service dog. She’ll eventually become a lifeline for a person with special needs.

Ziggy wound up adopted by the family of Carolyn Thomas. And her mother, Catherine Vade Bon Cour, agreed to take in Penny, allowing two of the three dogs to stay together after leaving their temporary homes at Juvenile Hall.

“It’s sad for me to take her away from you,” Vade Bon Cour told the young trainers who took care of Penny and the others. “But she’ll be really happy where she’s going, and she’ll be sleeping on my bed.”

Wards occasionally wiped their eyes, holding back tears before handing over the pets’ leashes to their new owners. Learning how to let go is one of the final lessons for young people in the Cell Dogs program, Gilnets said. However, she added that there’s no shortage of pups at shelters they might potentially help rehabilitate.

“It’s hard for them because they know they won’t have that dog anymore,” she said. “But I think what keeps them going is that they know, if they’re good, they’ll get another set of dogs probably in the next four weeks. I think they see the end result, they see a job well done.”