Coat drive delivers warmth to hundreds of kids for the holidays

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and first responders hold a coat distribution event in Laguna Beach.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and first responders hold a coat distribution event at the Boys & Girls Club in Laguna Beach on Thursday.
(Courtesy of Office of Supervisor Katrina Foley)
By Andrew Turner 
The winter solstice falls on Saturday, and in anticipation of cooler temperatures, coats have been distributed around town leading up to the holidays.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley joined first responders at the Boys & Girls Club in Laguna Beach on Thursday to hand out coats, one of several distribution events that have taken place as part of an annual drive.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this year’s coat drive a smashing success,” Foley said in a statement. “I started this tradition 16 years ago, collecting approximately 100 coats. This year, I’m happy to share we broke records together with nearly 1,000 donated new coats for kids across District 5. I’m grateful for the generosity of our fellow community members in helping us keep kids warm this Christmas.”

Distribution events have also been held with first responders in Costa Mesa and San Juan Capistrano.

First responders join local officials at a coat distribution event at the Boys & Girls Club in Costa Mesa.
(Courtesy of Matt Fitt)

At the Boys & Girls Club in Costa Mesa, members of the city’s public safety teams participated in a push-up contest.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and Newport-Mesa school board president Carol Crane were among those in attendance.

Cheerleaders from Costa Mesa High performed at the event.

