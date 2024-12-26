Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Beach’s HR director sues the city, claims retaliation and cover-up of possible wrongdoing
- Huntington Beach man sentenced for murder after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash
- Traffic snarl on PCH Sunday in Newport Beach due to a 3-vehicle crash
- Fountain Valley goes festive with holiday home decorating contest
