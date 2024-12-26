Laguna Beach police notifying businesses of connected DUI arrests

The Laguna Beach Police Department announced it has launched an initiative to notify alcohol-serving establishments when a DUI arrest can be linked back to the business.

Laguna Beach law enforcement authorities announced this week they have begun notifying local businesses when an arrest is made on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol that can be connected back to a particular establishment.

The notifications are not intended to be punitive in nature, although local police do hope it will lead to alcohol-serving establishments considering steps that can be taken to prevent impaired driving.

Those steps could include evaluating alcohol service policies, training staff to recognize signs of intoxication and promotion of alternative transportation.

Advertisement

When a DUI arrest is made that can be linked to a local business, the notification will provide the date, time and location of the arrest, as well as the blood alcohol concentration level, when available.

“Often, businesses are unaware of DUI arrests resulting from over-serving alcoholic beverages,” Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “This initiative aims to educate business owners and make our roadways safer. By collaborating with the businesses, we can prevent impaired driving and the devastating outcomes it so often causes.”

Laguna Beach police conducted a DUI checkpoint operation along the inland-bound route out of town on Laguna Canyon Road on the evening of Friday, Dec. 20. The checkpoint was situated near the village entrance at the Pageant of the Masters intersection and Laguna Canyon Frontage Road.

Officers arrested seven drivers on suspicion of DUI, and two additional drivers were taken into custody for warrants or other charges.

There were 35 citations issued, including 14 tickets for driver’s license violations, and six vehicles were towed during the operation.

A total of 1,830 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Authorities screened 660 vehicles for DUI and to ensure those behind the wheel had a valid driver’s license. Officers conducted secondary screenings, including field sobriety tests and further license checks, for 29 of the drivers passing through.