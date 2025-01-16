Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- After reports of dry hydrants amid Palisades fire, Laguna Beach officials highlight resilience of local water infrastructure
- Mayor renews call to replace fire-prone above-ground power lines in Laguna Canyon
- 2 Huntington Beach residents continue effort to overturn city’s Pacific Airshow settlement
- State attorney general, secretary of state file appeal in Huntington Beach voter ID lawsuit
- Dwight’s Beach Concession, a Huntington Beach landmark since 1932, closed after fire
