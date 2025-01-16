St. Mary Armenian Church celebrates end of 20-year building effort in Costa Mesa

Church leaders gather in a ceremony Saturday to celebrate a new assembly hall built at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa.

Church leaders at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa gathered Saturday for a special ceremony to mark the completion of a new assembly hall — the capstone of a campus renovation two decades in the making.

Named for major benefactors Angela and Aris Stambolian, the 8,000-square-foot Stambolian Family Assembly Hall seats more than 300 people and includes a commercial kitchen and a bridal room with a private bath.

It marks the third and final phase of a massive rebuilding and reconfiguration of the church property and adjacent lots purchased in 2005 and 2014, approved by the Costa Mesa Planning Commission in 2018 and designed by St. Mary’s member and architect Aram Bassenian.

Advertisement

O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, left, and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens Saturday at a ceremony for a new assembly hall at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa)

That work began in 2021 and included demolition of a duplex and six-unit apartment building, along with the previous assembly hall, and construction of a 5,300-square-foot educational building with a conference room, classrooms, offices and a library and social center.

“[This] represents the culmination of two decades of dedicated hard work and financial support of the faithful,” Mark V. Asdourian, chairman of the parish council and the church’s building committee, said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s ribbon cutting.

“The new assembly hall will give parishioners a venue to celebrate couples being wed in holy matrimony and children being baptized in the 1,700-year-old Armenian Christian faith.”

Benefactors Angela and Aris Stambolian,from left, with H.E. Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, St. Mary Parish Council Mark Asdourian and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. (Courtesy of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa)

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens joined with church leaders and dignitaries, including His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.

Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Derderian, dressed in fine vestments, cut a wide red ribbon for the occasion.

The new building incorporates classical Armenian architectural elements on its doors and windows and a wheel of eternity symbolizing time, the universe and the eternal nature of life. Officials estimate the entire acquisition and building effort cost around $15 million.

A launch gala is planned for Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 148 22nd Street, Costa Mesa. Tickets cost $350 and can be purchased by calling Tony Markarian at (714) 580-7288 or Natalie Balikciyan at (949) 929-6017.