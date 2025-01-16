Advertisement
News

St. Mary Armenian Church celebrates end of 20-year building effort in Costa Mesa

Church leaders celebrate a new assembly hall built at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa.
Church leaders gather in a ceremony Saturday to celebrate a new assembly hall built at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa.
(Courtesy of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa)
By Sara CardineStaff Writer 

Church leaders at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa gathered Saturday for a special ceremony to mark the completion of a new assembly hall — the capstone of a campus renovation two decades in the making.

Named for major benefactors Angela and Aris Stambolian, the 8,000-square-foot Stambolian Family Assembly Hall seats more than 300 people and includes a commercial kitchen and a bridal room with a private bath.

It marks the third and final phase of a massive rebuilding and reconfiguration of the church property and adjacent lots purchased in 2005 and 2014, approved by the Costa Mesa Planning Commission in 2018 and designed by St. Mary’s member and architect Aram Bassenian.

Advertisement
O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley and Mayor John Stephens attend a ceremony at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa.
O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, left, and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens Saturday at a ceremony for a new assembly hall at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa.
(Courtesy of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa)

That work began in 2021 and included demolition of a duplex and six-unit apartment building, along with the previous assembly hall, and construction of a 5,300-square-foot educational building with a conference room, classrooms, offices and a library and social center.

“[This] represents the culmination of two decades of dedicated hard work and financial support of the faithful,” Mark V. Asdourian, chairman of the parish council and the church’s building committee, said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s ribbon cutting.

“The new assembly hall will give parishioners a venue to celebrate couples being wed in holy matrimony and children being baptized in the 1,700-year-old Armenian Christian faith.”

St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa church leaders and O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley at a Jan. 11 ceremony.
Benefactors Angela and Aris Stambolian,from left, with H.E. Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, St. Mary Parish Council Mark Asdourian and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.
(Courtesy of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa)

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens joined with church leaders and dignitaries, including His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.

Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Derderian, dressed in fine vestments, cut a wide red ribbon for the occasion.

The new building incorporates classical Armenian architectural elements on its doors and windows and a wheel of eternity symbolizing time, the universe and the eternal nature of life. Officials estimate the entire acquisition and building effort cost around $15 million.

A launch gala is planned for Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 148 22nd Street, Costa Mesa. Tickets cost $350 and can be purchased by calling Tony Markarian at (714) 580-7288 or Natalie Balikciyan at (949) 929-6017.

Front of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church Stambolian Family Assembly Hall.
Leaders of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa Saturday celebrated the construction of a new assembly hall adjacent to the church’s main property on 22nd Street.
(Courtesy of St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church of Costa Mesa)
NewsCosta Mesa
Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

More on this Subject

Advertisement