Jennifer Carey named Huntington Beach deputy city manager

Jennifer Carey has been named deputy city manager for Huntington Beach, continuing a rapid rise up the ranks in her hometown.

Carey, who lives in the city, was hired in 2021 as the public information officer for the Police Department. Months later, she was promoted to the newly created position of public affairs manager.

Most recently, she served as the acting deputy city manager for the last six months, after Catherine Jun resigned to take the same role in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Carey will continue working closely with acting City Manager Travis Hopkins and staff to lead and provide professional management on innovative programs.

“Being born and raised in Huntington Beach, it means so much to be able to give back to a community that’s given me so much,” Carey said. “In the back of my mind, with everything I do, it’s about being of service to the community that’s given me so much. It’s obviously a huge privilege for me to be in this new role, but it’s always been a privilege for me to be able to serve this community. I’m looking forward to ... continuing to grow and learn more about this city and our residents and how I can be of best service to them and give back.”

She said her duties will include overseeing staff in the city manager’s office, ensuring that council policies are being carried out and that department heads and staff have the resources and support from the city manager’s office for projects and initiatives that serve the community.

Carey also remains in charge of the city’s office of Communications and Public Affairs, though she said the city will recruit someone new to serve as public information officer, essentially the city’s spokesperson.

“That is especially needed when it comes to our public safety responses, assisting our police department and fire department with putting out information related to critical incidents,” she said. “That is a huge job and such an important job. I want to make sure that we have a person that is dedicated to ensuring that not only our police and fire department have support in that capacity, but also our community has someone that is 100% dedicated to ensuring that the community is kept apprised to what is happening from a public safety standpoint within the city of Huntington Beach.”

When she was public affairs manager, Carey developed the office of communications. She managed the launch of the city’s new website, updated its social media and press policies and expanded content with the introduction of live-streaming and building out the HBTV studio.

Carey has a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in communication from Arizona State University. She is a FEMA-certified public information officer and was named the California Assn. of Public Information Officials Crisis Communicator of the Year in 2022.