2 people wounded in Huntington Beach shooting Sunday night

Two people were wounded today at a Huntington Beach apartment complex.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Mandrell Drive, near Koledo Lane, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service.

Two people were wounded and taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment, Cuchilla said. No descriptions of the victims were provided.

“While we don’t believe there is a public safety threat, we ask everyone to avoid the area while our investigation takes place,” she said.

A news videographer who went to the scene said multiple shots were fired at an outdoor party.